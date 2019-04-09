FORT WALTON BEACH — A breeding program between Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park in Fort Walton Beach and Gulf World Marine Park in Panama City Beach has produced adorable results — two African penguin chicks.

According to a press release, the first chick hatched on January 25th with the second following three days later. They're currently being hand raised behind-the-scenes and are in the process of shedding their fluffy down for a sleeker juvenile coat.

"African penguins are an endangered species. They are facing imminent extinction without human intervention," explains Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park's President, Will Merrill III. "African penguins only lay two eggs per clutch, so we are extremely happy to have two healthy chicks."

With this pair, four African penguin chicks have hatched at Gulfarium since the breeding program with Gulf World started in 2016. The chicks will be able to integrate with their colony in about a month, according to the release, and then make their public debut.