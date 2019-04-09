The Henderson, a Salamander Beach & Spa Resort, will host its second Sweet Sunday event on Sunday, May 12, from 1 to 4 p.m. Titled “A Mother’s Day Market,” this elevated Farmers Market, anchored by The Honey Hutch, will celebrate mothers while also raising money for a worthy community cause, The Sonder Project.

Guests and their moms are invited to the luxury resort to shop from a variety of merchandise, crafts and produce from local artisans, while enjoying a summer-themed mimosa bar. Vendors include 30A Barks, 30A Candles, Anne Hall Designs, Clean Juice, Gnarley Fish Prints, Happy Silk Scarves, Lil Plant Shop, Mary Ellen DiMauro, Merry Beth Myrick Designs, Soireé, Swell Pops, The Salty Sparrow, and The Shard Shop. There will also be live music performed by Chip Lyons. For the kids, there will be face painting and crafts provided by Abrakadoodle Art Education as well as balloon sculpting and magic by Captain Davy. For the gentlemen, Luke Bryan’s cigar shop on 30A, Shore Thing Cigars, will be in attendance offering premium cigars for purchase.

New to this event, guests will have the opportunity to bid on silent auction items comprised of specially crafted items created by each of the vendors in attendance. Items will includeartwork,gift baskets, and a deluxe stay at The Henderson. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the newly added silent auction will benefit The Sonder Project.

The public and guests of Sweet Sunday are also invited to attend The Henderson’s special Mother’s Day Brunch in the Crystal Ballroom at 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. before heading downstairs to the market. The cost for brunch is $75 for adults, $24 for children 5-12 years old, and free for children 4 and under.

The event is family and dog friendly, and complimentary to attend.