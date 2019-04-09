PANAMA CITY — A Panama City woman is in custody for allegedly shooting another area woman in the stomach on Saturday.

According to Panama City Police reports, Lisa Brock, 37, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting the 41-year-old Rasheddah McQueen.

McQueen is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the release.

Police responded to Bay Medical Center on Saturday after being told a woman had been admitted with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. The investigation uncovered that the victim was shot during an altercation in the 800 block of Bay Avenue, the report states.

Brock was identified as a suspect, police said. She was interviewed, where probable cause was established and she was charged.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100. To report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers call 850-785-TIPS.