The Rotary Club of Destin has announced the Seventh Annual Cajun Crawfish Bash will be hosted by The Towne Centre at Seascape in Miramar Beach and Mezcal Mexican Grill from 5:30-9 p.m. May 3. Proceeds benefit young families in need through Food For Thought, Harvest House, Boys & Girls Club of the Emerald Coast, Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation’s community outreach initiatives and The Destin Rotary Scholarship Fund.

The Rotary Club of Destin is known for serving up the best Cajun crawfish, libations and live music. Back by popular demand is the band Fais Do-Do, performing their unique genre of zydeco music, integrating a blend of R&B, soul, brass band, reggae, hip hop, ska, rock and Afro-Caribbean.

This event is suitable for families of all ages and open to the public. Fresh crawfish from Louisiana will be dished up with the traditional potatoes, sausage and corn on the cob. For those who don’t crave crawfish, there will also be grilled hamburgers, hot dogs and rotisserie chicken prepared fresh on-site.

Adult tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Youth tickets (age 4-11) are available at the gate for $10 and children 3 and under are free.