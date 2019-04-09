A paranoid Florida man who brutally attacked his parents on April 4 in Tallahassee remains in the Leon County Detention Facility.

According to court documents, Leon County deputies spoke to the Florida man's parents after they were taken to the hospital. The violent incident, which happened on April 4, began with an argument over a pork chop, WTXL Tallahassee reported.

The parents told investigators that their 28-year-old son had been sharing “increasingly paranoid ideas” over the past few days. The three were home when the incident happened.

The documents say that the Florida man’s father cooked him a pork chop, to which the son complained that the meat was “too acidic.” This angered the son to the point of accusing his parents of “trying to poison him,” the parents said.

As the parents turned to cook something different, their son attacked — without warning. He allegedly hit his mother over the head with a glass mug before chasing down his father with a butcher knife and stabbing him in the chest.

Upon being detained, the Tallahassee man refused to give a statement to deputies, saying, “Just go ahead and take me to jail.”

Documents say he later said, out of the blue, “I want to talk and tell what I did, but I just need to get my head straight first.”

The Florida man is charged with two counts of attempted homicide and two counts of aggravated battery.

