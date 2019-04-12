It is troubling to see some Democrats talk of destroying aspects of our constitutional republic in the wake of losing a presidential election to an obnoxious billionaire and reality TV star.

For example, an effort is underway to get around the Electoral College, an essential part of our federal system that has functioned well since 1789. It limits the dangers of voter fraud, encourages political stability and gives all states a say in the election of a president, rather than just the most populous ones. Democrats have demonstrated they can win handily under such a system as recently as 2012.

Meanwhile, some Democrats are proposing packing the Supreme Court with additional justices to get more rulings to their liking. The proper way to influence the makeup of the court, of course, is to make a persuasive case to voters, win presidential elections and make appointments when there are openings.

House investigators also seem to be losing perspective.

The Founders wisely gave Congress power to provide oversight of the executive branch. But such a system should not be employed as a weapon to punish a president and his associates through costly inquisitions.

House Democrats, for example, have demanded that the Internal Revenue Service turn over to them Donald Trump’s tax returns from 2013 to 2018 — though he was a private citizen for most of those years, and a Democratic administration was in charge of the IRS — as a way to “ensure that the Internal Revenue Service is enforcing the law in a fair and impartial manner.” They may also subpoena private records from his tax accountants.

We have argued that Trump should keep his promise to provide his tax returns voluntarily, as past presidential candidates have for many years. But it is a different matter for politicians to seize the private tax returns of their political enemies so that they may rifle through them for any damaging or embarrassing information.

All taxpayers will be at risk of political inquisitions if such an approach is normalized. Remember that one of the articles of impeachment passed by the Democratic-led House Judiciary Committee against Republican President Richard Nixon in July 1974 was that he “endeavored to obtain from the Internal Revenue Service, in violation of the constitutional rights of citizens, confidential information contained in income tax returns.”

Perhaps most troubling, House Democrats are demanding information about how newsrooms cover politics. They requested Fox News turn over any documents it had about Trump’s extramarital affairs and explain why it did not report about them before the election.

Fox News executive Ken LaCorte responded: “If House Oversight can launch an investigation based on the ridiculous notion that publishing, or even more bizarrely not publishing, a story can be construed as an in-kind campaign contribution, then no journalist in America is safe from government intimidation. It’s a vast overreach of power, and I won’t have any part of it.”

This is increasingly not looking like America. Americans have striven to settle their political differences peacefully through a free and unfettered press and fair elections.

We understand the desire to defeat Trump. But Democrats can prevail by advancing an agenda and persuading voters, as they did in capturing the House last November.

A version of this editorial first appeared in The Providence (R.I.) Journal.