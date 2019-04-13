MIAMI — A metal rod fell from a pickup truck and broke through the windshield of an SUV, narrowly missing the driver on a Florida expressway.

Teresita McConney tells WSVN she heard a bang while driving on the Dolphin Expressway on Thursday. The rod pierced through the glass, just to the right of the rosary beads hanging from her rearview mirror. She was shaken up but not injured.

McConney says the truck driver stopped, but not to check on her. He picked up some other things that fell from the truck and sped away.

She hopes someone comes forward to report the driver. Meanwhile, she says she just thankful because she's alive.