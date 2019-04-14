A Matter of Balance: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through May 7, Guntersville Senior Center, 1500 Sunset Drive, Guntersville; program emphasizes practical strategies designed to manage falls and increase activity levels; registration deadline March 11; 256-571-7734

Smile A While: Smile A While, a social group for women, meets at 11 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month. The schedule is: May 14, Gridiron; June 11, Cracker Barrel, Attalla; July 9, Western Sizzlin, Rainbow City; Aug. 13, Royal Kitchen, Rainbow City; Sept. 10, Las Brisas; Oct. 8, Chili’s, Gadsden; Nov. 12, Hibachi Grill; Dec. 10, Silver Lakes, 1 Sunbelt. For information, call Carolyn Biggio, 256-442-4776.

Line Dance Classes: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, East Gadsden Community Center, 921 Wilson Ave.; 256-549-4673

Senior-friendly Line Dance Classes: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Carver Community Center, 720 W. 14th St., Anniston; 256-231-7630

YMCA of the Coosa Valley: The YMCA is looking for players to participate in a table tennis program; games currently are being played at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the YMCA, 100 Walnut St.; stop by during those times to learn more

Snead State Community College: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., April 22 in Bevill Center Auditorium; Community Wind Band rehearsal; concert 3 p.m. April 28 in Bevill Center Auditorium; Mike McGee, 256-840-4148 or michael.mcgee@adjunct.snead.edu

Choose Life Banquet: 19th annual event is April 25 at The Venue at Coosa Landing; meal at 5:30 p.m., speaker at 6:30 p.m.; speaker is author and worship leader Steventhen Holland; meal catered by David Ayres of Tony’s; $25 per person or $200 per table of eight; Tammy Harris, 256-442-6101 or pregnancycentereptc@juno.com

Senior Adult Fun Day: 10 a.m. May 1, Downtown Civic Center; games, door prizes, lunch and a movie at the Pitman Theatre; Belinda Brock, 256-549-4740 or bbrock@cityofgadsden.com

Mother/Son Dance: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 2, Hardin Center; presented by Imagination Place; $25 per mother/son couple, $10 for each additional child and $15 for each additional adult; ticket deadline is April 29

Pastor Appreciation Breakfast: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. May 23, Shepherd’s Cove Hospice Community Room, 408 Martling Road, Albertville; 256-891-7724.