ON THE PORCH AT THE START OF SPRING PART 2

Although I had more “material” than I covered in last week’s column about all the fat, happy birds visible from my Front Porch at the start of spring, I had no intention of writing a “Part 2” to that column.

Honestly, I figured I’d just not mention the other fat, happy fauna I’ve seen lately — just leave out the blue-tailed skink that had emerged from his “wintering” home under the shutters the week before. Not only have I been seeing this “big boy” of a skink, I’ve been hearing him. He’s so large that he cannot creep through the pine straw in my new garden without making such a ruckus that he’s easy to find. That might explain why he’s lost his tail already to a predator and is growing a new one.

Nor was I going to mention the near-fearless chipmunk that showed up one day. Usually, chipmunks are twitchy little creatures, but this one just sat on the porch about five feet away from me and calmly chewed on some black oil sunflower seeds I’d accidently scattered while filling up the bird feeders. If he had any fear of me whatsoever, he kept it to himself.

No — I was going to just keep all those things to myself. I ended up having so much just about the birds that it filled the column. I did mention the “busted up” bird feeders and noted that I still hadn’t quite figured out what busted them up. I wrote, “Since I cannot abide a mystery, I’ll keep looking ‘low-key like.’” Mystery solved.

First, some geography. I have two bird feeders these days — one about 30 feet from the porch that I’ll call the “near feeder” and the other about 70 feet away that I’ll call the “far feeder.” The far feeder is brand new. Since I started feeding the birds well over a decade ago, I’d had the same feeder out there. Made of metal, it was tough and durable, but it was about time to replace it. I got another metal one.

The near feeder is new, too, but it’s the exact same type I had that got all “busted up.” It’s one of those Pennington Cedar Dinette feeders from Walmart — good size and shape. It also has the virtue of being inexpensive. One thing it’s NOT is tough and durable, which is probably why it’s inexpensive. It’s budget-friendly to replace if it gets busted up.

Anyway, one morning I woke up way too early and stepped out on the Front Porch about 2 a.m. I could see something at the far feeder. When I spotted the “something” with my flashlight, I could see the glow of what the poet Robert Hass memorably termed “the sapphire of the raccoon’s eyes in the beam.” Not two eyes only, though. Four eyes were staring back at me. One raccoon was up on the post and, having pulled the feeder over to himself, was raking out the sunflower seeds to his partner on the ground.

Raccoons are clever animals, and they have enough heft to that cleverness to bust up an inexpensive bird feeder. So, mystery solved. So I thought.

The next day, though, the near feeder was untouched. The two raccoons had had the grace to depart quickly when spotted, so I thought that was the answer.

But later that day, I found the near feeder on the concrete of the driveway, half-busted up. Some creature had come up that close to the house in broad daylight — which sort of rules out nocturnal raccoons — and figured out how to untie the twist tie that I secured the feeder to its hanging point with and fling it to the ground. I put it back up and refilled it, just to see what happened.

Still later in the day, I spotted the culprit. There is a really large squirrel living over in the hedgerow this year. I caught him in the act of raiding the near feeder — he had already emptied it — and he went scampering off to the hedgerow, exultant and quite proud of himself. The fall to the concrete had weakened the feeder’s construction (it’s put together with heavy staples, not nails, which is another reason it’s inexpensive), and this whopper of a squirrel had pried away the little ledge on it that holds the seeds in so he could have easier access. I’ve had lots of feeder-raiding squirrels over the years, but this squirrel is something else entirely.

I don’t shoot troublesome squirrels; I name them. I’ve always given these memorable ones the name of some character or person from classical literature. The cleverest squirrel I ever had raid the feeders was Odysseus, for example, and my most implacable squirrel-foe was Turnus. This squirrel is Brutus — not for any specific person in literature or history, but just because he’s a real “brute.”

I don’t get too upset with feeder-raiding squirrels, but this guy might be a problem. Looks like I’ll be re-constructing the near feeder today for a real siege. No squirrel will win, even old Brutus. Challenge accepted, old boy, challenge accepted.

