The Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School softball team stretched its current winning streak to seven games after five wins during a busy week.

The Lady Tiger Sharks, 14-5, have not lost since a tournament at The Villages several weeks ago.

Wewahitchka 11, Vernon 0

The Lady Gators pounded out 13 hits and Haley Guffey and Savannah Lister combined on a five-inning two-hitter in a game shortened by the mercy rule.

Kristen Thompson had the biggest hit, a home run and she also singled, drove in three runs and scored.

Cyrina Madrid was 3 foe 3 and scored three times, Hope Thompson was 1 for 1 drove in one and scored one and Aleah Wooten was 2 for 3, drove in two and scored.

Morgan Mayhann singled and drove in a run, Savana Mayhann singled, Ashley Thompson singled and scored, Guffey singled and scored, Katie Shealy singled and scored, Gracie Price singled, scored and drove in one and Lister had an RBI.

Guffey pitched two innings and allowed two hits while striking out five.

Lister pitched three hitless innings.

Wewahitchka 6, Wakulla 3

The Lady Gators plated five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to escape with the win.

Wewahitchka had seven hits and Wakulla pitches issued two walks; two more Lady Gators reached on errors.

Guffey started in the circle and went 5 2/3 innings allowing four hits and three runs, just two earned, while striking out five and walking one.

Lister pitched the final 1 1/3 without allowing a hit.

Wooten was 1 for 3, scored twice and drove in two runs, Lister singled, drove in a run and scored, Savana Mayhann had two hits, scored and drove in one and Morgan Mayhann drove in a run.

Kristen Thompson scored and drove in a run and Madrid singled.

Wewahitchka 7, Bozeman 0

Guffey pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out five and the Lady Gators scored six runs in the second and third innings.

Madrid was 2 for 4, scored one and drove in one, Wooten singled and drove in two, Lister singled and scored twice, Shealy drove in two and scored and Guffey had an RBI sacrifice fly.

Kristen Thompson and Morgan Mayhann scored and Savana Mayhann singled and scored.

Wewahitchka 12, Liberty County 2

Wewahitchka scored in every inning of a game shortened to five innings by the mercy rule.

The Lady Gators scored two runs in each of the first three innings, added five in the fourth frame and the final run in the fifth.

In addition to 11 hits, Wewahitchka also gained seven base runners through walks (two) and errors (five).

Guffey started in the circle and pitched two innings, allowing three hits and an earned run while striking out three.

Lister pitched the final three innings, allowing two hits and one earned run while striking out four and walking one.

Guffey homered, doubled, drove in one and scored twice and Price had a home run, sacrifice fly and drove in four runs while scoring one.

Madrid was 3 for 4, stole two bases in as many attempts, drove in one and scored twice, and Lister was 3 for 4 with an RBI and run-scored.

Wooten walked twice, stole a base and scored two runs, Shealy singled, drove in a run and scored and Thompson scored and drove in one.

Savana Mayhann doubled, scored and drove in a run, Morgan Mayhann had an RBI and Ashley Thompson scored.

Wewahitchka 15, Port St. Joe 0

The Lady Gators pounded out 14 hits and 11 RBIs in the game shortened to four innings on the mercy rule.

After scoring six runs in the first inning the Lady Gators tacked on nine more in the fourth, adding base runners via walk (two) and errors (four)..

Guffey was in the circle, allowing no hits and striking out 10.

Price was 2 for 3 with a sacrifice fly, run-scored and three RBIs and Madrid was 2 for 3, stole four bases in four attempts and scored three times to help pace the Wewahitchka offense.

Shealy doubled, singled, drove in two and scored, Guffey had two doubles, a single and drove in two, Wooten a triple and walk, scored three runs and drove in one and Lister singled and scored.

Savana Mayhann doubled, scored and drove in a run, Morgan Mayhann singled, scored and drove in one, Kristen Thompson singled and scored twice and Ashley Thompson scored twice.