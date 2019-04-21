The Northridge baseball team was swept by Chelsea in Saturday's first-round AHSAA, Class 6A playoff series. Chelsea won the first game 4-0 and the second game 7-2.

John Thigpen took the loss for Northridge in Game 1, allowing four runs off seven hits while walking two and striking out eight. The second game loss belonged to Tate Robertson, who pitched 1 1/3 innings after allowing four runs off four hits. Crawford Lehman hit 4-for-4 with a RBI single.

Northridge scored its first run in the bottom half of the fourth inning on a fielder’s choice play. The Jaguars (17-18) scored once more in the fifth on a RBI single from relief pitcher Lehman.

West Alabama players selected for showcase

MONTGOMERY – Eight players from West Alabama have been invited to play in the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association Basketball Showcase on June 22.

The Boys’ Showcase will be at Hoover High School. The Girls’ Showcase will at Spain Park.

For the boys team, Tuscaloosa County’s Bryson Hall, Central’s Vincent Reeves, Jr., and Sipsey Valley’s Martavious Russell were invited.

The girls’ roster includes Central’s Sakiya White and Quintasia Leatherwood-Doss, Sipsey Valley’s Taylor Smith, Tuscaloosa County’s Kaylyn Colvin and Sumter Central’s Jada Watkins.

AHSAA baseball playoffs

In Class 5A, Demopolis (9-13) was swept by Chilton County, 8-1, 1-0. Bibb County (20-11) split with Marbury, losing the first game 2-1 and taking the second game 4-1 in 13 innings. Game 3 is Monday.

In Class 4A, Sipsey Valley (11-13) split with Oak Grove, falling 5-1 in the first game and winning 13-11 in the second. Game 3 is Monday. Fayette County (15-15) split with Oneonta, falling in game one 7-3 and winning game two 3-2. Game 3 is Monday.

In Class 3A, Gordo (24-5) swept Fultondale 14-4, 16-2 to advance to next week's second round. Winfield (31-6) advanced to the second round with a sweep of Weaver, winning game one 4-2 and taking game two 19-6.

GIRLS SOCCER

TA wins state championship

Tuscaloosa Academy ended the season with a perfect 14-0 record and claimed the AISA state championship with a 2-1 win against Glenwood School.

Morgan Smith and Sahar Aryanpure scored the two goals. Autumn Pernell was voted tournament MVP with Smith, Aryanpure and Hanna English earning a spot on the all-tournament team.

In the championship match, Lauren Bielstein had an assist and Kelsey Curry had five saves in goal.

BOYS SOCCER

Lee-Scott Academy 3,

Tuscaloosa Academy 2

Tuscaloosa Academy’s goals were scored by Drew Scharfenberg and Reese Brooks in the AISA state semifinals. Oliver Kneer made an assist. TA ends the season 12-3.

SOFTBALL

ACA 7,

Guntersville 0

In American Christian Academy’s Patriot Games Tournament, host ACA (25-7) scored six runs in the second inning to power the win. Maile White and Hanna Hargrove each singled in the second inning driving in three of the six runs. In the fourth inning Melissa Fray reached first base on a single, and a triple by Katherine Grill scored Fray.

Halle Payne was the winning pitcher, striking out five batters in two innings.

ACA 5,

Oak Grove 0

American Christian Academy scored four of its five runs in the first inning for the win in its final game of its own Patriot Games Tournament. Katherine Grill led the offense with three singles. Halle Payne got the win, striking out seven in four innings.

Hale County 5,

Pell City 3

The win came in one of two games Hale County at the Patriot Games Tournament at the University of Alabama’s Rhoads Stadium. Kori Young pitched four innings, struck out three and gave up five hits for the win. Madalynn Langham hit 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Young hit 2-for-3 with one RBI, and Kelsie Gilliam hit 1-for-2 with one RBI.

Hale County 7,

Oak Grove 3

Kori Young and Kelsie Gilliam both went 3-for-3 with one RBI for Hale County. Charlie Mak Lester pitched three innings for the win, allowing four hits, one earned run and two strikeouts.

Hale County (19-13) hosts West Blocton on Tuesday.

Winfield 11,

Lamar County 0, 5 innings

Winfield (30-9) won the West Alabama Conference tournament championship with Alana Ballard earning the win. Top hitters for Winfield were Ballard, who hit 2-for-3 with a triple and one RBI, and Sara Cotton and Brantley Cagle who both hit 3-for-3 with one RBI.

Winfield 5,

Sulligent 4

Winfield (29-9) advanced to the West Alabama Conference tournament finals with the win. Tralee Couch had two singles. Alana Ballard had three singles and three RBIs. Kady-Grace Eads was the winning pitcher, and Ballard got the save.

Winfield 4,

Gordo 2

In first-round play at the West Alabama Conference tournament. Alana Ballard was the winning pitcher. Tralee Couch hit 3-for-3. Ballard had two singles and C’era Beck had a double and one RBI. Eads had a single with two RBIs.

Berry 9,

South Lamar 3

In the Berry Invitational, Brooke Blanton pitched a complete game and allowed seven hits and one earned run. Kierston Smith hit 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Bailey Thomas was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Gracyn Hydrick hit 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Marion County 7,

Berry 5

At the Berry Invitational, Bailey Thomas went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, Kierston Smith was 3-for-4 with a double, Gracyn Hydrick went 2-for-3, and Brooke Blanton had a hit with two RBIs.

Berry (14-10) hosts Fayette County on Monday.