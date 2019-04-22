Matt Hopper and the Roman Candles are a long way from home.

Or at least they will be on Thursday when they hit the Intracoastal Club in Houma on their latest tour.

Singer/guitarist Hopper hails from Alaska, where he has been a mainstay of the club scene in Anchorage, where he went to college.

Along with bassist Winston Monticello and drummer Derek Magrobang, Hopper and the power trio play original rock songs inspired by the biggest acts of the 1970s.

"We call it 'modern classic rock,'" Hopper said. "We don't do cover gigs, but we do throw in a few now and again."

Hopper cites the Lemonheads, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Credence Clearwater Revival, the Beatles and Pink Floyd as the inspirations for his songwriting.

"I pretty much grew up on my dad's vinyl collection," Hopper said. "He actually didn't like the Beatles that much, they were too 'poppy' for him. They were a boy band."

Hopper grew up in Wasilla, Alaska, and attended the University of Alaska-Anchorage, where he got a job as a disc jockey at the college radio station, and his musical horizons were broadened.

"Suddenly I had access to like 3,000 CDs," he said. "Just mind-blowing albums, too, everything, weird stuff you'd never find on any playlist."

Hopper started playing professionally in Anchorage in 1999, released his first album, entitled "Bang, Bang, Bang" in 2003, and has lived and played in Seattle, Los Angeles, Boise, Idaho, and Madison, Wis.

The band, a classic power trio, will play a set of almost exclusively original songs without a fixed set list. Hopper said he selects the songs they will play on the fly after gauging what he thinks the audience would like to hear.

"We get compared to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers a lot, because I have sort of a similar voice," Hopper said. "We get a little bit psychedelic, we have a little bit of country influence. The country influence is more like a rock band influenced by country than a classic country band."

Matt Hopper and the Roman Candles will play the Intracoastal Club, 8448 Main St. in Houma, starting at 9 p.m. Thursday. Local singer/guitarist Pat Stereo will be the opening act.

Staff Writer Scott Yoshonis can be reached at 850-1148 or syoshonis@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @Foster_Cajun.