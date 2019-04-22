The state’s coastal chief visited the area last week with some good news for local home and business owners.

The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority has agreed to pay $18.5 million for the Grand Bayou floodgate, allowing local levee officials to fill in an important gap in our region’s largest storm-protection system.

This is more than just money spent on a good project that will protect local homes and businesses. It is a state investment in our future. CPRA Board Chairman Chip Kline said as much when he announced the funding to the South Central Industrial Association.

“When we talk about this region, you’re talking about close to 6,000 businesses, you’re talking about over 100,000 jobs. Thirty-six percent of the people who work here actually commute from other areas because of the jobs here, because they’re high skilled jobs, high paying jobs,” Kline said. “So why does CPRA keep investing in this region, why do you, as locals, keep taxing yourselves and investing in this region, why does industry continue to invest in this region? It’s because this region matters. It matters to our state, it matters to the Gulf Coast and it matters to our country as a whole.”

That is an excellent way of looking at expenditures like this. No one likes paying taxes or seeing taxpayer dollars spent. But projects like this and many more of them are necessary if we are to continue living and working here in south Louisiana.

The Morganza-to-the-Gulf Hurricane Protection System is a huge part of our future, and the state’s continued willingness and ability to contribute to it is a positive sign for all of us that we are a priority.

While that is good news, it is difficult to forget the massive signs in the other direction that continue to come from Washington, D.C. Federal officials have done nothing to help this project become a reality, and have in fact been more of a hindrance to the process.

As powerful and encouraging as the measures from Baton Rouge have been, our continued inability to gain any traction among federal decision makers has been equally disappointing.

Still, the overall Morganza project remains an impressive tribute to what can be accomplished when local people are willing to invest in themselves in the face of even the most daunting challenge. For that, we must appreciate how far it has come.

Editorials represent the opinion of the newspaper, not of any individual.