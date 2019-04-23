What’s better than FREE-ninety-nine? Not much. And Planet Fitness knows this, which is why their gyms across the state of Florida — and across the country — are hosting the “Teen Summer Challenge 2019.”

The challenge allows 15- to 18-year-olds to work out for free, from May 15 to Sept. 1. Getting started is simple: Teens just have to visit a Planet Fitness near them with a parent or guardian to sign a gym waiver. After that, it’s calorie-burn time.

But there’s more. Planet Fitness is also giving away scholarship money this summer — $30,500 to be exact. There will be a grand prize as well as one first place winner per state. Get more info here.

Need a little motivation? Just remember:

