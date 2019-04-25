St. Vincent Island fundraiser Sunday

Hurricane Michael interceded with the scheduled fundraiser for the Friends of St. Vincent Island National Wildlife Refuge.

Oct. 14 didn’t work out so well, thanks to Michael, but the Friends will hold their Jimmy Buffet tribute event from 1 to 6 p.m. this Sunday, April 28 at Bowery Station in Apalachicola.

The fundraiser helps continue the Friends effort to purchase supplies and equipment to protect the threatened and endangered sea turtles, red wolves and birds that inhabit the island.

Additionally, proceeds will provide some initial funding for a visitor interpretive center in the Refuge office in Apalachicola; funding raised will aid the purchase of displays and exhibits, educational materials and AV equipment.

The visitor center will be open to the community, visitors and local schoolchildren.

The Friends were hit hard by the hurricane, losing all educational materials and supplies in storage and losing much of the equipment on the island.

The upcoming fundraiser will be important in allowing the Friends to continue its mission to promote better understanding, appreciation and conservation of the natural history and natural environment of the Panhandle and especially St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuge.

The fundraiser will include a Jimmy Buffer tribute featuring Sticky Too with food provided by 13 Mile Seafood. There will be a costume contest with prizes, live auction and Corn Hole Tournament.

Learn about invasive plants Monday

Invasive plants can be attractive, but they can also seriously impact the environment and native species.

Deah Lieurance, PhD, assistant extension scientist at the UF/IFAS Assessment of Non-native Plants, will discuss some popular invasive plants in our area at the Apalachicola National Estaurine Research Reserve, 108 Island Drive, Eastpoint, this Monday, April 29 at 4 p.m.