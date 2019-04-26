We have tremendous respect for Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson. Once again, he has shown a commitment to transparency, rather than an instinct to circle the wagons to protect his department. When it comes to government transparency, this is beyond refreshing.

Unfortunately, in today’s environment, where everything is politicized, such transparency is too often forsaken. That’s why we applaud Anderson’s decision to quickly release the body camera footage from two Tuscaloosa police officers’ arrest of a woman in Tuscaloosa last Friday and denounce the officers’ behavior. The video is appalling. Yet Anderson did not have to release it — police body cam footage, for now, is not subject to the state's open records law.

We realize a citizen’s video of the arrest was already circulating on social media, which likely contributed to Anderson’s decision to release the footage. After viewing that citizen’s video, our impression, like Anderson’s, was that the officers had not gone too far, even though at one point one of the officers hit the woman with his baton, forcefully. Without context, without knowing what came before or after or what might have happened that we couldn’t see, we wanted to know more to determine whether it was newsworthy.

Too many times the media have jumped to conclusions on something like this, only to learn that first impressions were wrong. Usually, that has meant someone was cast in an unfavorable light that turned out to be unfair. This case appears to be the other way around. The body cam footage showed the execution of an arrest that seemed well out of proportion to what the circumstances required. Not only was the arrest unnecessarily physical, the woman was threatened with bodily harm — “You do anything other than what you’re told to do right now and I’m going to kick you in the teeth” — and subjected to a stream of profanity.

Police officers have a tough and dangerous job. A seemingly innocuous situation could escalate rapidly into a life-threatening one. They have to be prepared for that — but they also need the judgment to correctly evaluate a situation and the temperament to react appropriately.

“The attitude, the language, the berating and making threats,” Anderson said during a press conference Wednesday. “There’s no place for it. There’s no need for it.”

Together, the videos are another cautionary tale for those quick to assume the truth of what they see online. They show how vantage point and other factors can affect perception and mislead, in this case dramatically. Perhaps some evidence will surface that changes this perspective, although we can’t imagine what it would be. Anderson himself left little room for that possibility.

“I was disgusted by what I saw, by what I heard and I was embarrassed by it,” he said. “It does not reflect our core values here at the Tuscaloosa Police Department.”

More than once, Anderson has publicly acknowledged when TPD officers have not acted appropriately, and he has defended his officers when he believes they’ve been unfairly maligned. This is as it should be. It’s also more uncommon than it should be among government leaders.

“Incidents like this can tear down all of our efforts and that’s a problem for me,” Anderson said. “Now, we have to start the process over of gaining the public’s trust back.”

That process began with Anderson’s candor. Gaining the public’s trust starts with being truthful.