BASEBALL

AHSAA CLASS 4A

2nd Round

American Christian Academy 0-5-4,

Mobile Christian 3-4-14

MOBILE – American Christian Academy (22-13) lost 14-4 in the third and deciding game of the AHSAA Class 4A best-of-three second-round playoff series on Saturday at Mobile Christian.

ACA forced the series to a third game by splitting Friday night’s doubleheader. Mobile Christian won the first game, 3-0, but the Patriots bounced back in the second game with a 5-4 win. Brody Purdue’s single in the bottom of the fifth inning gave ACA the go-ahead run in the second game. Lawson Pratt hit 2-for-4. His hits included a home run. Chad Fendley and Mason Williams both had two hits in the win. P.T. Bercher (1-0) was the winning pitcher, throwing 3 2/3 innings and allowing no runs on one hit. He struck out eight batters.

Fendley had two hits in the first game. Nathan Shelton took the loss, pitching six innings and allowing three runs on four hits with four strikeouts.

AISA

Class AAA

2nd Round

Tuscaloosa Academy 5,

Glenwood Academy 4

The home win advances Tuscaloosa Academy to the third round of the AISA Class AAA playoffs. The Knights will host Pike Liberal Arts in the State Semifinals starting on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

JP Sanders went 2-for-4 with his biggest hit being a two-out single in the bottom of the 7th inning that drove in two runs, including the Knights’ winning run. Mayes White hit 2-for-4 with a home run, his eighth of the season. Braden Ware got the start for the Tuscaloosa Academy, pitching 2 2/3 innings. Ware gave up two runs. Will Wade (1-1) stepped in in relief to pitch 4 1/3 innings to get the win.

Tuscaloosa Academy led, 3-2, in the top of the seventh inning. But Glenwood took the lead in that top half when its catcher, Bryce Valero, hit a 2-run home run to give the Gators a 4-3 lead. In the bottom half of the inning, with the bases loaded, Sanders made his game-winning hit.

SOFTBALL

AISA

Class AA

Region 2 tournament

Pickens Academy 5,

Monroe Academy 1

DEMOPOLIS – Pickens Academy won the game Friday night in the AISA Class AA Region 2 tournament held at the Demopolis Sportsplex. Shelby Lowe pitched seven innings, gave up no earned runs on three hits and struck out 14 for the win. Jessi Latham hit 3-for-3 with three singles and one run scored. Carleigh Cameron was 2-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored. Shelby hit 1-for-3 with a double and one RBI.

Pickens Academy 4,

Clarke Prep 1

DEMOPOLIS – The win on Friday night advanced Pickens Academy to play in the AISA Class AA state championships which begin Thursday at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park. Shelby Lowe was the winning pitcher, striking out 17 batters in seven innings and allowing no earned runs on three hits. Caroline Lewis went 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI. MacKenzie McCool was 1-for-3 with a 3-run home run.