Tuscaloosa News Sports Editor Cecil Hurt was presented the Mel Allen Media Award on Saturday by the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

Hurt was honored at the ASHOF banquet and ceremony for the 51st induction class in Birmingham. This year’s class included Tommie Agee, Bill Burgess, Willie Davenport, Luis Gonzalez, Bud Moore, Antonio Langham, Steve Savarese and Catherine Reddick Whitehill.

Past recipients of the award include John Pruett (2014), George Smith (2014), Tom Roberts (2015), and Ron Ingram (2017).

"It's a tremendous honor to be mentioned with Mel Allen as well as the previous winners," Hurt said. "Thanks to the readers of The Tuscaloosa News who made this possible."

Hurt, winner of numerous writing awards, including most recently the 2018 National Sports Media Association’s Alabama Sportswriter of the Year, has covered Alabama sports for The Tuscaloosa News since 1982.

Hurt, born in Tuscaloosa, graduated from the University of Alabama and worked for the UA athletic department as an undergrad.

Hurt shared a staff Pulitzer Prize in 2011 for The Tuscaloosa News’ coverage of deadly tornadoes that struck the area in April that year. He is the author of 2008′s “Tradition: The Pride of Bryant-Denny” and has been an annual selection of Athlon’s “100 College Football Twitter Accounts You Must Follow” since the list’s 2012 inception.