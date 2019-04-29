The second annual Stand Up 4 Rachel comedy fundraiser is set for May 17 at Wilhagan’s Grille & Taproom in Temerson Square.

General admission tickets, which provide entry and access to the dinner buffet, are now available for $25 each. A table of four can be reserved for $250, which brings premium reserved seating and dinner for 4.

The adults-only event also includes a cash bar.

A DJ will begin the entertainment at 6 p.m. with the comedians coming on from 7 p.m. to about 9 p.m. May 17.

Tickets can be obtained by contacting organizers at StandUp4Rachel@gmail.com or 205-292-8828.

Stand Up 4 Rachel is a comedy show featuring comedians from the Tuscaloosa Comedy Group.

All proceeds go to the Rachel Williams Foundation for the benefit of the Transverse Myelitis Foundation.

Rachel Williams, now 7, was diagnosed with this rare inflammatory disorder that, in essence, causes the body to attack the spinal cord, before the age of 2.

This led her parents, Chris and Melissa Williams of Tuscaloosa, to form the Transverse Myelitis Association, a group that acts as a support network for those diagnosed with this incurable disease and the Family Camp that the group hosts each year.

Now, the Williamses are looking to give back to the group that helped them cope with the diagnosis and learn how to help their live with this debilitating disease.

Last year, the first Stand Up 4 Rachel event surpassed expectations in raising $9,000 for the organization.

This year, Chris Williams said he’s hoping to increase that to $10,000.

“That was incredible and really a big surprise. It was very well-received by folks in the community,” Williams said. “We spend a good bit of time and energy in trying to do this, and we’ve had other events that we didn’t feel they were as successful.

“But I think everyone there had a great time.”