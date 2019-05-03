Gulf Jazz Society accepting applications for scholarship

PANAMA CITY — Those who attended the Gulf Jazz Society event at Alice’s on Bayview back in January witnessed the amazing artistry of George Petropoulos, a free-blowing, all-knowing jazz trumpet virtuoso who mesmerized the audience with his beautiful tone and blazing technique.

By popular demand, Petropoulos is returning to Alice’s at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7. But this time he won’t be featured on trumpet.

It turns out that this jazz genius from New York City is as gifted on piano as he is on trumpet. He breathes new life into all the jazz standards, occasionally uncorking some of his own compositions, all of which have the potential to become future standards.

For this event, Petropoulos brings with him a kindred spirit, saxophonist Mike Lyle, to provide real time exchange of improvisational ideas and add contrast to the ensemble. Lyle, originally from Alabama, now makes his home in Pensacola. Prior to settling there, he served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, during which he played in Air Force big bands and jazz ensembles. Lyle has also played in the Harry James and Tommy Dorsey bands and performed with Rob McConnell and Jon Faddis. He is very much in demand by local jazz groups and has made many appearances in venues and regional jazz festivals as a featured soloist.

The remaining two members of the night's quartet are Steve Gilmore (on bass) and Charles Pagano (drums), two pillars of excellence from Panama City.

For reservations, call Amy or Larry at 850-784-2106 — but don’t wait too long because seating is limited. Pay at the door. Admission is $10 for GJS members and $12 for others. Membership applications will be available to enroll new members.

Fifty percent of the net proceeds from this event will be set aside for an Oaks-by-the-Bay Park restoration fund.

Alice’s on Bayview, at 1000 Bayview Ave. in Panama City, offers a full bar and a menu that includes a variety of sandwiches, sauces, salads, seafood and steaks.

2019 GJS Scholarship

Applications are being accepted for the annual $500 scholarship awarded by the Gulf Jazz Society (GJS) to an aspiring jazz musician or vocalist.

The scholarship may be awarded to any jazz musician or vocalist seeking admission to a college or jazz studies program or camp or taking private lessons from a qualified jazz musician. Students must be in their senior year of high school; applicants attending local colleges and aspiring adult jazz musicians also will be considered. Applicants must reside in or attend school in Bay County.

Application forms may be obtained at Facebook.com/gulfjazzsociety/ or at GulfJazzSociety.org or by calling Larry Fletcher, GJS Scholarship Committee Chair, at 850-784-2106. The application deadline is May 30, and the scholarship winner will be announced no later than July 15.