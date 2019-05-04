The Terrebonne Foundation for Excellence wants you to eat and run, not necessarily in that order, for a good cause.

The TFAE's Run for Excellence and Food Fest, the organization's biggest fundraiser, will take place May 11 in downtown Houma.

Katie Portier, TFAE executive director, said the money raised will go toward TFAE projects such as grants to local public school teachers and the free book program called Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Last year's 5K run attracted over 600 runners and 3,000 people to what Portier called "the best after party."

5K Run for Excellence awards will be given to the first, second, and third place overall, males and females. First place awards will be given to male and female Masters (40-49), Grand Masters (50-59), and Legends (60 and over) runners.

The day starts off with the Kids Fun Run and 5K run/walk, followed by the Food Fest that includes live music by The Flamethrowers, all you can eat and drink from 40 local food partners, and a fun Kids Corner with activities and games.

Some of the featured food and drink will include boudin balls, jambalaya, white beans, fried fish, hamburgers, brisket sliders, desserts, mojitos, Michelob Ultra and margaritas.

Portier said Ainsley's Angels, a group that pairs children and adults with disabilities with a running partner at events across the nation, will take part in the Run for Excellence.

"They work together to enjoy the race and cross the finish line," Portier said. "It’s a great organization that shows the power of teamwork and inclusion. This year, we expect to have 15 Ainsley’s Angels participants."

But the most important part of the event is the mission of the Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence.

"Since our inception, TFAE has given more than $1 million in grants to our local public school teachers through our grant program," Portier said. "In this current school year alone, TFAE will have funded nearly $95,000 in supplies, innovative projects and classroom initiatives. We provide grants for new teachers and for innovative projects to engage their students."

Tickets for just the Food Fest can be purchased on site the day of the event. Cost for just Food Fest for those under 21 is $15; adult admission for those over 21 is $25. Kids 4 and under enter free. Food Fest opens to the public at 6:30 p.m.

Runners can pre-register for the race until May 3. Pre-registration cost for runners under 21 is $20; over 21 is $30. Go to www.runforexcellence.com for information, to register online or get a paper registration to mail in. The registration fee includes a T-shirt, entrance and all you can eat or drink at the Food Fest.

