Blood drives: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13, Gadsden Public Library; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Glencoe Elementary School; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 24, Riverview Regional Medical Center

Business Essentials for State Taxpayers: 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. May 14, Gadsden Taxpayer Service Center, 701 Forrest Ave.; seminar to help new business owners navigate through unfamiliar tax complexities while updating current business owners on tax law changes; register online at https://bit.ly/2VBJY4g or https://bit.ly/2Y3sqvF; 256-459-3082

Smile A While: Smile A While, a social group for women, meets at 11 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month. The schedule is: May 14, Gridiron; June 11, Cracker Barrel, Attalla; July 9, Western Sizzlin, Rainbow City; Aug. 13, Royal Kitchen, Rainbow City; Sept. 10, Las Brisas; Oct. 8, Chili’s, Gadsden; Nov. 12, Hibachi Grill; Dec. 10, Silver Lakes, 1 Sunbelt. For information, call Carolyn Biggio, 256-442-4776.

Lister Ferry Road Rezoning: 6 p.m. May 14, Southside City Hall; public hearing concerning three rezoning applications

U.S. Highway 11/Antique Alley Yard Sale: May 16-19 from Meridian, Mississippi, to Bristol, Virginia; runs through Attalla, Reece City and Keener in Etowah County

Henry C. and Dora Beard-Simmons Family Reunion: Noon to 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall of North Broad Street Church of Christ, 308 N. Broad St., Albertville; family worship at 10:30 a.m.

Pastor Appreciation Breakfast: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. May 23, Shepherd’s Cove Hospice Community Room, 408 Martling Road, Albertville; 256-891-7724

Emma Sansom Half-Century Club Reunion: 4 p.m. June 1, The Venue at Coosa Landing; Ron Norris, norris9771@bellsouth.net; Johnny Brooks, 256-546-9517; Renee French Snead, r.snead1950@gmail.com; Liz Coleman Nance, elizabetnanee7803@comcast.net

Line Dance Classes: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, East Gadsden Community Center, 921 Wilson Ave.; 256-549-4673

Senior-friendly Line Dance Classes: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Carver Community Center, 720 W. 14th St., Anniston; 256-231-7630

YMCA of the Coosa Valley: The YMCA is looking for players to participate in a table tennis program; games currently are being played at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the YMCA, 100 Walnut St.; stop by during those times to learn more