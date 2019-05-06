The live-music scene in Terrebonne and Lafourche is a rich one, with lots of options in lots of places every week.

Cover bands, those who play songs written and originally performed by others, are the rule, and original music performed by its creators is the exception.

But a group of local musicians seeks to bring more creativity to local music venues and provide a creative outlet for those who want to write and perform their own compositions, the Songwriters Showcase.

The showcase, founded by Barry Chauvin and Tommy Ike Hailey, has been putting on a monthly show featuring musicians playing their own songs and also helping others flesh out their nascent creations.

"We invite songwriters from around the region to come and play for folks," Chauvin said. "Normally, we have four to eight songwriters come, and it's all original songs."

Chauvin said the group includes artists from Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Mississippi at the showcases, which welcome songwriters from every genre of acoustic music, from country to folk to blues.

For the past few years, the group has met at Spahr's Seafood Restaurant in Des Allemands, but the restaurant management has decided not to continue hosting the event.

So the search is on for a new venue.

"It's usually once a month, on a Saturday from about 2 to 5 (p.m.)," Chauvin said. "There's a following of people who like these events, who want to hear original songs."

There will be a chance to check out a bit of what the showcase is all about, when the group gets together for a fundraiser on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 6109 La. 311 in Houma.

Four songwriters will be performing their compositions at the event, which will benefit the nonprofit Options for Independence and its Hooper Dorm, a residential care facility for females ages 10-18. Tickets for the event are $10.

The group also has a YouTube channel, on which they perform songs and conduct interviews withl local songwriters. Chauvin said they recently completed their 17th video in the series.

"We get into the depth of songwriting and how you go about doing it, and the history of the songwriter," Chauvin said. "And then they perform one of their songs."

A YouTube search for "Songwriters Sessions" will lead you to the channel.

Staff Writer Scott Yoshonis can be reached at 850-1148 or syoshonis@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @Foster_Cajun.