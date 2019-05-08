BIRMINGHAM — Officials say there's no public health risk after a body was found floating at a Birmingham Water Works pumping station.

A worker found the man's body while performing routine maintenance on Tuesday morning. There's no immediate word on the identity of the person or a cause of death.

The body was in a water intake that's near the Cahaba River close to Interstate 459. It's unclear how long it had been there.

A spokesman for the water system, Rick Jackson, tells news outlets there is no threat to the water system or customer safety.