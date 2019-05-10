Q: My friend separated her baby’s breath spirea and gave me a section. The plant has some pretty long branches. Do I trim off the long limbs? Should the plant be placed in sun or shade? I have not been gardening long and my knowledge is limited.

A: Spiraea thunbergii, also known as baby’s breath spirea, is easy to grow. Remove any dead wood from the plant at grown level. The plant blooms on the previous season’s growth; therefore leave the healthy stems intact. Ideally, the plant should be situated in full sun to partial shade, in nutritious well-drained soil, but the plant is tough and will tolerate less than perfect growing conditions.

Q: My azaleas are in full bloom right now. Do I need to prune them as soon as they stop blooming? They are shaped really pretty and are not large at all. I hate to prune them when I don’t really know how.

A: If your azaleas need to be pruned, the time to do so is right after they stop flowering — but azaleas do not need to be pruned every year. We have some older azaleas that grow too large for their location, so we prune them back every few years. Do not prune your small azaleas unless they have some dead, damaged or diseased wood. We have several small azaleas that are quite old that have never been pruned.

Q: I am growing tomatoes for the first time. How should they be planted?

A: Select a garden spot for growing tomatoes that receives plenty of sun. Till the soil and add compost or manure to it. Plant tomato plants deeply. According to the size of the tomato plant, remove the bottom and maybe the second set of leaves from the stem, and place the plant in the soil to the first set of remaining leaves. Water deeply and often.

Carol (Bonnie) Link is an Etowah County Master Gardener and an experienced garden writer. Her weekly column is designed to help and encourage others in their gardening endeavors. Send questions or comments to clink43@bellsouth.net.