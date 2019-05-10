FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. — Officials say a tornado caused minor damage when it touched down near the Tennessee-Alabama state line.

The National Weather Service in Huntsville, Alabama, says a tornado with wind speeds of 85 mph (135 kph) touched down Thursday near U.S. Highway 231 in Lincoln County, Tennessee.

Officials said a tree fell on a house in Lincoln County. WSMV-TV reports that weather officials said most of the damage surveyed was in Lincoln County.

Damage surveys will be conducted Friday to obtain more conclusive information about the tornado.

Downed trees and power outages were reported in Nashville as a line of storms passed through Middle Tennessee on Thursday.