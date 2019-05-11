SAVANNAH, Ga. — The discovery of what is believed to be a family cemetery dating back to the early 19th century has halted a private development in Savannah as city officials work to document the discovery and develop a process to relocate the graves.

Savannah Development Services Director Julie McLean says the city shut down construction of an auto parts store in September after an area resident alerted them there had at one time been grave markers on the property and the family cemetery was subsequently identified on a city map.

"It's private property and there is state law that governs how they need to proceed," McLean said. "Under state law you cannot develop on top of graves."

The Savannah Morning News reported in April that one marker, a flat slab that once rested on a platform of bricks, was for Ann Densler, who died in 1836 at age 68 and her husband, Michael, who died in 1808 at age 48. There were also markers for their children, who both died in their 30s in the first half of the 19th century. All were identified as slave holders, in addition to owning land in the area known as the White Bluff District.

Research by city staff found the grave markers at the site had been moved to another cemetery by a previous property owner who died in 2011.

After the city's stop-work order was issued, an excavation of about 2 feet at the site provided clear indications of four potential graves, but was not deep enough to disturb any surviving grave contents, according to an archaeological report by New South Associates.

The markers for Ann and Michael, as well as their son John, are still located at Gravel Hill Cemetery in Bloomingdale and the developer of the project is planning on relocating the graves there also.

Hutton Development Project Manager Lee Cope said the developer had no idea the cemetery was there when the land was purchased and they are now trying to do the right thing by relocating the graves.

"I think that would be the best thing," Cope said. "If it was my family, I would want them to be in a safe place rather than a lot that can't be developed."

The relocation will have to be approved by the Savannah City Council after Hutton submits an application developed by city staff after the graves were discovered.

Alderman Tony Thomas said the graves are more proof that Savannah's history extends beyond downtown.

A former schoolhouse building built in 1907, which later served as a photography studio, had been located next to the worksite until it was demolished in recent years to make way for a Wendy's restaurant.

"The money it would have cost to relocate it and rehabilitate it was far in excess of what we could do," Thomas said of a failed attempt to save the building.

While he plans to approve the application to relocate the graves, the Densler family's story will be recognized in the city's archives and possibly with a marker at the site, Thomas said.