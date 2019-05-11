HOMEWOOD — The first black police officer of a predominantly white Alabama city has died.

Al.com reports Jessie Mack, 75, of Leeds died this week from cancer. He joined the Homewood Police Department in 1974 and retired in 2006. He returned to law enforcement in 2011 and served as a municipal court bailiff until this week.

Police Chief Tim Ross says Mack was fair and kind to people who needed his help. He says the department plans to bury Mack with police honors, pending family permission.

Officer Kevin Batchelor worked with Mack for 11 years and says he's heartbroken. He says Mack has saved him more than once.

"Jessie was the 'cavalry.' Whenever I saw him show up to a situation, I knew everything was going to be all right."