DAUPHIN ISLAND — The National Weather Service says hurricane-force winds left a trail of damage on the Alabama coast.

An assessment from forecasters says winds blowing from 70 mph to 80 mph ripped metal roofing off buildings and knocked over pine trees on Dauphin Island on Sunday morning.

Hurricanes have winds of at least 74 mph, so the storm's winds were the rough equivalent of a category 1 storm.

The damage continued across Mobile Bay around Gulf Shores, where lounge chairs blew into swimming pools and garbage cans sailed down the beachfront road.

No injuries were reported.

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo had to close on Monday because of damage to trees and some structures. Operators are asking volunteers to come help with the cleanup.