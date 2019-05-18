BLUEWATER BAY — The Mid-Bay Bridge will be closed to all traffic from 11 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday as workers continue permanent repairs.

Motorists will have to use alternative routes during the closure.

Repairs to the post-tensioning tendons, which are prestressed steel cables inside the bridge that reinforce concrete, are expected to be completed in the fall.

Traffic on the bridge will remain limited to two-axle vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, school buses and limited EMS and first responder equipment only. Semi-trucks and commercial vehicles will be required to use alternate routes until permanent repairs to the Mid-Bay Bridge are complete.

Variable message boards will be placed on both ends of the bridge to alert drivers about the temporary restrictions.

The work schedule depends on the weather. For more information, follow the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on Twitter @myfdot_nwfl or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MyFDOTNWFL.