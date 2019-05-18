Cheers – FEMA money will help

Terrebonne Parish is in line to get some federal help with its drainage. The parish will get a $3 million grant from FEMA that will allow it to finish an $11 million project to install a channel and pump station in Chauvin.

That is good news for the people and businesses that will be made safer by more quickly removing water from the area.

“Heavy rainfall and flooding in south Louisiana can wreck towns and cause massive damage,” said U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. “This grant will help protect towns like Chauvin from dangerous and destructive flooding.”

The news was welcomed by Parish President Gordy Dove, who thanked the region’s congressional delegation for its help in making the grant a reality.

Good job all around.

Cheers – VIP visitor

Thibodaux High students and teachers hosted a special visitor this week when Louisiana’s first lady came to town.

Donna Edwards, the wife of Gov. John Bel Edwards, was in Thibodaux to promote her Teach MAM effort. The movement, which stands for Music, Art and Movement, is a laudable effort to emphasize some school subjects that are sometimes overlooked but that are important in educating complete students.

“I’ve always believed in teaching the whole child,” she said. “The sky’s the limit, and I’m just proud of this community and what they’re doing.”

The local area should be glad that Edwards is pursuing this effort and that she shared it at Thibodaux High. And the visit was a nice treat for the folks at the school.

Cheers – Overdue raises

Lafourche school workers could be on their way to getting a long-overdue raise.

The local schools chief has asked the School Board to remove the freeze on workers’ pay and approve a small raise in the next budget.

“We’ve lost a lot of employees and teachers in particular over the last couple of years,” Superintendent Louis Voiron said during the board’s Finance Committee meeting earlier this week. “If we don’t try to start addressing it, I fear we will lose more.”

Voiron rightly pointed out that raising salaries will offer a welcome boost to employees’ morale. That would certainly be the case.

This is an issue that has waited too long, but this effort is certainly worthwhile.

Cheers – Saving money, keeping service

Lafourche Parish residents are getting a new garbage service, and the savings will be significant. Just as importantly, the service should be about the same as current levels.

“This is a miracle and this is a no-brainer,” Councilman Daniel Lorraine said.

The move should save about $2 million a year, enough to allow the garbage sales tax pay for the service – a welcome change from the $2 million a year that has to be raised from other parish money to pay for garbage collection.

Good job to all the people who had a hand in delivering this solution to what was a large and growing problem.

