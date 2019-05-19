Principal
William Martin
Baccalaureate ceremonies
May 12, 2019, 5 p.m.
School gymnasium
Speaker
John Pettway
Graduation exercises
May 17, 2019, 6 p.m.
School gymnasium
Valedictorian
Tanita Harris, daughter of Mrs. Tiffony Harris Jackson. She has a 3.94 GPA.
Salutatorian
A'Kayla McGhee, guardian LaKecia McGhee. She has a 3.1 GPA
Class officers
Demarkio Dandridge, president
A'Kayla McGhee, vice president
Crystal McGhee, secretary
Ladayshia McGhee, assistant secretary
April Barber, treasurer
Rayshawn Steele, parliamentarian
J'Cedric Haywood, chaplain
Class colors
Blue, silver and gold
Class motto
"We may live in an age of instant messaging, instant gratification, and Instagram, but there is no way to short-circuit the path to success."
Candidates for graduation include Laquarius Dae'Quan Anderson, April Camile Barber, Demarkio Sawain Dandridge, Robin Dell Harris Jr., Tanita Ariana Harris, J'Cedric Narkell Haywood, Lonnie Louis Henton Jr., LaDarious Lamar Hood, Da'Kendreous Day'Shawn Dukes Jenkins, Stacey Shawquice Johnson, John Willie Jones Jr., Akayla Sade' McGhee, Crystal Adorn McGhee, La'Dayshia Ronya McGhee, Rayshawn Jermond Steele.