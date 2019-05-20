DESTIN — A man who died after being found unconscious in the Gulf of Mexico Saturday has been identified.

Richard Montague, 65 of Jackson, Mississippi, was swimming with a friend out toward the second sand bar behind 770 Gulf Shore Drive around 3:30 p.m. when his friend lost sight of him, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sherriff's Office.

Montague was eventually located and bystanders helped pull him from the water, the press release said. He was unresponsive.

Civilians and lifeguards performed CPR and Montague was taken to the Destin Emergency Room.

He was pronounced dead from drowning.