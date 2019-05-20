The first named storm of the 2019 hurricane season could form today or Tuesday as a disturbance east of Bermuda tries to earn the name Andrea.

National Hurricane Center forecasters are giving the large area of cloudiness and disorganized showers a 60 percent chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical storm in the next 48 hours.

But even if Andrea does form, the system is expected to be short lived as environmental conditions begin to thwart deepening beginning Wednesday.

While the system is not expected to impact Florida, it is notable for its early arrival nearly two weeks ahead of the official June 1 start date of hurricane season.

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance, dubbed Invest 90L, this afternoon if necessary.

It's not unusual for tropical systems to form before the official June 1 start date of hurricane season. Six tropical storms and one hurricane have formed outside of season since 2012.

Last year, Tropical Storm Alberto formed May 25.

In 2017, Tropical Storm Arlene formed April 20 as the first named storm of the year and only the second tropical storm on record to form in April, joining Ana, which formed in 2003.

In 2016 Hurricane Alex became the first hurricane to appear in the Atlantic basin in January since 1938. Alex was followed by Tropical Storm Bonnie, which formed May 28.

According to the National Hurricane Center, hurricane season was established in 1935 to last June 15 through Nov. 15 - the period during which a special telegraph line was set up to connect weather offices.

Those dates lasted until 1965 when the season was expanded from June 1 to the end of November. Historically, June 1 through November has included about 97 percent of tropical cyclone activity in the Atlantic basin.

