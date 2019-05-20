Florida senators might not consider the fate of suspended Okaloosa County School Superintendent Mary Beth Jackson until they return to Tallahassee in September for committee meetings.

Senate President Bill Galvano has made the decision to bring the cases of Jackson and suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel before the Legislature’s upper chamber at the same time, according to Senate spokeswoman Katherine Betta.

“Committee meetings are scheduled to resume in early September, and these matters could be resolved at that time, which could help minimize additional expenses as the Senators will already be in Tallahassee,” Betta said in an email.

The Senate's Fall Interim Committee Meeting Schedule, sent out May 14 as a memo to senators from Galvano, lists the first meetings to be held in preparation for the 2020 legislative session as occurring Sept. 16-20.

Betta said Galvano will make a final decision on how to handle Senate deliberations in the two executive suspensions after hearings are held in both cases. The hearings will be conducted before appointed Special Master Dudley Goodlette, who will provide recommendations in both cases to the full Senate for its consideration.

Goodlette will recommend in each case either to reinstate the elected official or permanently remove them from office. The Senate will make a final determination.

Jackson’s hearing is scheduled to be held May 28-29. Israel’s final hearing is slated to take place between June 18-20.

Betta indicated the Goodlette recommendations could be made available as public records prior to the Senate reconvening in September.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed executive orders on Jan. 11, three days after entering office, in which he called for the suspensions of both Jackson and Israel. In each case the order stated the constitutional officer being suspended had been neglectful of their duty or incompetent in performing their job.

Israel was sheriff of Broward County at the time of the fatal mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The executive order suspending him cites Sheriff’s Office failures to recognize Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz as a threat before he killed 17 students and deputy failures to confront Cruz during the shooting.

The executive order suspending Jackson stated that as Superintendent she failed to protect Okaloosa County students in multiple instances as child abuse was occurring at schools in the district.

“Superintendent Jackson has failed in her responsibilities to the parents and students of Okaloosa County,” the governor said in a statement issued with the executive order. “Students should feel safe in school, and this administration will not tolerate negligence or incompetence from any government officials, especially those charged with the sacred duty of protecting our children.”