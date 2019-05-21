FREEPORT — The thief who allegedly stole a customer's wallet at a local grocery store has been identified.

According to a press release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Publix in Freeport regarding a theft on March 22. The victim told investigators her wallet was stolen out of her purse while she was shopping.

Video footage from inside the store showed a woman stepping behind the victim, taking the wallet out of her purse, which was in a shopping cart, and walking off. The suspect has now been identified as 41-year-old Kabriesha Goosby, also known as Kabriesha Gray, from Elba, Alabama, the Sheriff's Office said.

Goosby was released from the Florida Department of Corrections in November 2018 after she was convicted of stealing wallet/purses and then using the victims’ credit cards, the press release said.

Goosby currently has active warrants for two counts of grand theft and two counts of criminal identity theft.

Anyone with information on Goosby’s whereabouts is asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 850-892-8111. People can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS. Submit a web tip at www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.