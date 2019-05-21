TALLAHASSEE — The Legislature has formally sent 11 bills to Gov. Ron DeSantis, including a measure that would make it a crime to sell, distribute or show child-like sex dolls.

The House and Senate early this month unanimously passed the bill (SB 160) about sex dolls.

Supporters of the measure, such as Senate sponsor Lauren Book, D-Plantation, said it is designed to combat pedophilia.

Among the other bills sent to DeSantis was a measure (SB 186), sponsored by Sen. Tom Lee, R-Thonotosassa, that would create a public-records exemption for photos, videos or audio recordings that depict the killing of victims of mass violence.

Such incidents of mass violence are defined in the bill as involving the killing of three or more people, not including the perpetrators.

The House voted 108-6 to approve the bill, while the Senate approved it unanimously.

The bill points to the potential impact on victims’ family members if such photos or recordings are made public and cited mass shootings in recent years at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

DeSantis will have until June 5 to sign, veto or allow the bills to become law without his signature.