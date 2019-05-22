DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — Walton County sheriff's deputies recovered 22 guns, including several semi-automatic assault rifles and stolen property while executing a search warrant Monday.

Hunter Brown, 34, was identified as a person of interest during an investigation. Deputies gathered sufficient information to obtain a search warrant for Brown’s home off Davis Drive north of DeFuniak Springs, according to a social media post by the Sheriff's Office.

Several firearms were recovered during the search, including AR-10s and a Thompson submachine gun.

Julie Brown, Hunter’s sister who lives on the property, was found with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia while she was on probation. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony violation of probation, the Facebook post said.

The search came after a series of burglaries in Walton County and Covington County, Alabama.

The 22 guns were stolen during a Covington case in which a gun safe was opened with a cutting torch. Along with the guns, about $55,000 worth of other items were stolen, the Facebook post said.

Items reported stolen from Geneva County, Alabama, and Okaloosa County were also recovered, the Sheriff's Office said.

Covington County is seeking felony arrest warrants for Hunter, who is on probation for dealing in stolen property. Brown was last seen driving a 2012 Ford F-250 pickup truck with a Florida tag reading BADA14, the post said.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 850- 892-8111. People can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS. Submit a web tip at http://www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com/ or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.