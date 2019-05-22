MOSSY HEAD — A body was found inside a home in Walton County on Wednesday afternoon after a fire engulfed the structure.

According to a press release from the Walton County Fire Rescue, firefighters and sheriff’s deputies responded to the fire on Sexton Road in Mossy Head at 3:51 p.m. after a neighbor reported the blaze and said a person possibly was still inside the home.

The caller told dispatch he saw smoke and ran toward the home, where he saw flames coming from a front corner bedroom. He tried to enter through the front door but could not because of the heat, the press release said.

Deputies and firefighters arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. After learning there might be an elderly person inside, a deputy tried to enter but could not do so safely, according to the press release.

Firefighters found a body inside the home after they extinguished the blaze. The victim was not immediately identified.

The State Fire Marshal's Office was called in to investigate the cause of the blaze.