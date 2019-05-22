FREEPORT — One man is dead after a car crash on County Road 83A on Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2008 BMW was facing north on CR 83A about to turn left onto State Road 20. As the driver turned he crossed the path of a Mercury SUV driven by Kameron Light, 18 of Freeport.

The front of Light's vehicle hit the left side of the BMW, the press release said.

Light suffered minor injuries, and her passenger, 18-year-old Anthony Light, also suffered minor injuries.

The name of the deceased BMW driver was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.