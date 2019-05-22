Parking in Destin has been a hot issue lately, especially during its peak season. While some are fine with fighting the crowds to park near the businesses along U.S. Highway 98, others prefer to escape to Henderson Beach State Park.

Open from 8 a.m. to sundown, the park offers a small escape from the hustle and bustle of Destin. But one thing they don’t offer an escape from is the parking fees.

Most of Florida’s state parks charge admission fees per vehicle. The Henderson Beach State Park charges $4 for a single occupant vehicle, $6 for vehicles with two to eight people and $2 for pedestrians, bicyclists, extra passengers and passengers of an Annual Individual Entrance pass. An individual annual entrance pass costs $60 and allows the holder to visit all Florida state parks for free.

Over the years, the city of Destin has made an effort to help out its residents who wish to take advantage of the park and its amenities. In 2002, the city offered free annual passes to all of its residents.

But as things changed, so did the free pass program, and city residents had to begin paying a small amount for the annual pass. In 2015, City Hall would provide the passes to Destin residents for $30, giving the locals a 50 percent discount from the normal $60 fee.

Now, residents still get a $30 discount, but must first go to the state park to purchase the pass at its regular $60 rate and bring the receipt to City Hall for a $30 reimbursement.

In neighboring Walton County, the Walton County Tourist Development Council has worked out a deal with Grayton Beach State Park and Topsail Hill preserve State Park to cover the daily admission for all visitors during the summer months.

Walton County TDC Director of Communications David Demarest said funds earned from the county’s 4 percent Tourist Development Tax help cover the cost of the state park admissions.

“Summer is easily our busiest season, so it’s a terrific benefit for everyone that during that time we have effectively added two additional regional beach accesses – equipped with parking, picnic and restroom facilities, and a tremendous amount of natural beauty for guests to enjoy,” Demarest said in an email to The Log.

Okaloosa County charges a 5 percent Tourist Development Tax, or bed tax, that is collected by rental companies and hotels in specified tax areas of the county. Money collected from the bed tax can be used for beach, park improvements and maintenance, lifeguard services, tourism promotion, restoration improvements and other tourism-related projects.

The Okaloosa County TDC could not be reached for comment by deadline for this article.