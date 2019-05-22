Summer Reading Programs

The Destin Library 2019 Summer Reading Program blasts off June 1. For all classes, call the Destin Library at 837-8572 or email Megan Fontaine at mfontaine@cityofdestin.com for information. Visit the library and pick up your reading logs to chart your progress through A Universe of Stories. The deadline for turning in completed logs is Aug. 3.

The reading rewards program for 2019 has expanded to encompass children from pre-reading level to high school, with two levels of reading log prizes. Each completed reading log and summer reading program activity attended will also earn participants an entry into our Grand Prize drawing to be held on Aug. 5, sponsored by the Destin Rotary Club.

Younger explorers can join Space Cadet Story Hour every Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from June 6 through Aug. 1. Watch children take flight, socializing with their friends and learning about the world around them through songs and stories both familiar and new. This program is geared toward children ages 5 and under and registration is not required.

Summer Teen Programs

Code Camps are designed for students entering the sixth through 12th grades.

• Code Camp: Python Power, from 2-3:30 p.m. June 3-7. Build your own Python-based dungeon crawl, complete with monsters, mayhem, and mystery. The library can provide computer equipment to 11 participants. Participants who can provide their own laptop PC (no tablets) are also welcome to register.

• Code Camp: Explore the Scratch-a-Verse, from 2-3:30 p.m. July 15-19. Using Scratch's easy-to-learn visual coding interface, participants will design and code an open-world RPG-style video game.

• Code Camp: Lego Mindstorms Mission to Mars, 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 5-9. Challenge yourself to program a LEGO Mars Rover to complete a series of tasks on our simulated Mars space base. Participants who can provide their own Mindstorms kits are also welcome to register.

The second round of the OCPLC "Super Smash Brothers Ultimate" Tournament will be held at the library from 6-8 p.m. June 13. This event is open to players of all ages and skill levels. Registration is required. Additional gaming consoles, including our Oculus Rift VR, will be available for use between rounds. Register for these programs at www.cityofdestin.com/library.

STEAM Classes Mission: Space!

STEAM classes will be held at the library every Monday at 10 a.m. from June 3 through July 29. The astronauts-in-training will learn a different STEAM concept through fun, hands-on activities. Activities are designed for children entering 1st–5th grades. Registration for these activities is strongly encouraged as materials will be limited. Registration will open at the kick-off of the Destin Library Summer Reading Program on June 1. Register at www.cityofdestin.com/library.