Memorial Day Weekend Concert

Join the Mattie Kelly Arts Center for their Memorial Day Weekend Concert at 6:30 p.m. May 25 in the Mattie Kelly Arts Center Outdoor Amphitheater. In honor of America’s veterans and first responders, the Northwest Florida Symphony Orchestra and Northwest Florida State College present a stirring concert of patriotic tunes for the whole family. Pack a picnic and enjoy an evening under the stars. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at bit.ly/MKACtickets or call 729-6000. Entry is free for active duty military and their families with ID.

Memorial Day Celebration

Celebrate Memorial Day at HarborWalk Village with live music on the main stage wiith Heritage from 7:30-10:15 p.m. May 25 and Andy Velo from 7-9 p.m. May 26. Fireworks over the Destin harbor are at 9 p.m. followed with fire spinning from Just Add Fire. On-site parking is $10.

Memorial Day Celebration

Kick off summer with a free Memorial Day Celebration at The Village of Baytowne Wharf beginning with Forrest Williams Band in the Events Plaza from 7-9 p.m. May 25. Free children activities will be from 6-9 p.m. May 26 with Coconut Radio playing from 7-9 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m. The Sandestin Owners Association presents a special Memorial Day ceremony at 7 p.m. May 27.

Sinfonia Goes Pops

Celebrate Memorial Day weekend at the annual Sinfonia Goes Pops concert followed by fireworks over the Gulf of Mexico. Enjoy the orchestral sounds of Sinfonia Gulf Coast under the palm trees in the Alys Beach Amphitheatre at 7:30 p..m. May 26. Free and open to the public. Bring blankets and low-back chairs. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Fireworks Dinner Cruise

Celebrate with a SunQuest Cruises fireworks dinner cruise at 7:30 p.m. May 26 on the Solaris docked at Baytowne Marina. Enjoy live entertainment, dancing and a chef prepared three-course dinner. The evening ends with fireworks. Tickets are $79/adults; $38/children 2-10; and $20/infants, no meal. Reservations required at sunquestcruises.com or call 650-2519.

Memorial Day

American Legion Post 296 Destin will conduct a service for Memorial Day at 11 a.m. May 27 at the Destin Memorial Cemetery. Refreshments will be available at the post at 311 Main Street after the short service. The public and media are welcome.

Memorial Day Ceremony at Beal Memorial Cemetery

The Veterans Tribute Tower Committee will host the annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Beal Memorial Cemetery at 10 a.m. May 27. Guest speaker for this year’s ceremony is Colonel Patrick Colloton, commander of the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin, AFB. During the traditional salute to our veterans and fallen comrades, guests and organizations are invited to place a fresh flower in the Community Wreath at the base of the flagpole, and render appropriate honors. The inclement weather site for the ceremony will be The America Legion Post 235, 105 Hollywood Blvd. For more information, contact Tom Rice at 850-302-0266 or by email at magnoliafgrillfwb@gmail.com.