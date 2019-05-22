PANAMA CITY — By a margin of just 32 votes, Commissioner Kenneth Brown kept his seat as the Panama City Ward II commissioner in the runoff election on Tuesday.

Brown received 269 votes, while his opponent Toni Shamplain, the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency Director for Downtown North, received 237.

“You’re never sure until it happens,” Brown said, saying he has a lot he wants to accomplish this term.

His focus, he said, is on rebuilding — but not just from Hurricane Michael.

Representing the historic black community of Glenwood, Brown said one of his goals is to bring black history to the forefront and return Glenwood to its former glory as a gathering place for the African American community.

“Many years ago, the whole black atmosphere were on in Glenwood,” he said. “The whole county would come … we need to get everyone together to build on that black history.”

Finding ways to better honor the heritage of the area has long been a goal of Ward II commissioners. Brown is quick to point out the groundwork for this was laid by his predecessor Jonathan Wilson, and Brown has spent his previous terms pushing for a black history museum to be built.

But Brown is also careful to clarify that he does not see this as a racial issue, but one of the historical record and making sure that area’s histories are accurate.

“It’s about coming together. It’s not about back or white, but being historic,” he said. “The history of everyone needs to be told, and it needs to be told correctly.”

This means both a continued push for the museum, but also a need for more programming and activities in the area, Brown said, noting that there used to be a lot more of that.

By rebuilding the community that has historically lived with the ward, the hope is those efforts help to rebuild it from the devastating Hurricane Michael as well as raise the quality of life in a traditionally poorer area of the city.

Brown says he has more plans, but the time isn’t right to reveal them yet.

The path to re-election was a little bumpier than usual. The Ward II race started out with three candidates, Brown, Shamplain and Marquis Tyson. In the April election, Brown had the most votes, but fell three votes shy of the 50%-plus-one needed to win, triggering the runoff.