FORT WALTON BEACH — Seven people were arrested on homicide charges after a bystander, 19-year-old Cordell Smart, was shot and killed during an arranged drug deal that led to weapons being fired.

Arrest reports from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office describe events that transpired leading up to Smart’s murder on May 20.

Gaige Monfils, 18, contacted Daniel Heath, 27, and Sterlin Burns, 17, stating that he had been robbed. The Sheriff’s Office arrested Niriah Rudolph and Celeste Templin Wednesday on charges of armed robbery and kidnapping, a press release from the Sheriff’s Office said.

Burns and Heath agreed to retaliate for the robbery, Burns’ arrest report said.

Heath, Monfils, and Keanu Askew, 17, then went to Heath’s house where they picked up two handguns and one 9mm carbine rifle. They brought the guns to the home of Monfils and Burns at 110 Oakhill Avenue, reports said.

Later, Burns arranged a drug deal with Craig Rudolph, 19, for $550 worth of marijuana.

Rudolph arrived to the home for the deal with 18-year-old Shatavia Foreman, who drove the car, and Brenden Scarver, 21.

Askew told deputies he covered his face with a white bandana, and then began to fire at the car from inside the home along with Heath and Burns. One person in the vehicle began firing back, arrest reports said.

Foreman later told the Sheriff's Office that Scarver fired the shots from the car, an arrest report said.

Smart was shot and killed while standing in front of the home. Investigators aren’t clear which shot killed Smart, who was at the home to drop off his dog, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Monfils, Burns, Heath and Askew confessed to getting the guns and firing them in a post-Miranda interview, arrest reports said.

Monfils said he climbed on the roof of the home with intent to fire at people in the yard. He told deputies he didn’t fire his weapon but got rid of the two handguns after the incident, his arrest report said.

Burns also confessed to arranging the drug deal, the arrest report said.

Foreman, Rudolph, and Scarver admitted post-Miranda that they went to the home for purpose of an arranged drug deal, reports said.

All seven suspects were charged with murder in the third degree, a second-degree felony, because all involved were taking part in the narcotics transaction, a felony crime, that led to an unlawful death, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The seven are being held at the Okaloosa County Jail without bond.