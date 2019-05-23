GADSDEN PUBLIC LIBRARY

MAIN BRANCH

Phone number:

256-549-4699

• 10 a.m. Thursday, Children’s Department; Story Time; “Don’t Blink,” Amy Krouse Rosenthal; ext. 2118

• 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Computer Lab; Teen Fortnite; ext. 2122 or nicole@gadsdenlibrary.org

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Teen Zone; Homeschool Group; ext. 2122 or nicole@gadsdenlibrary.org

• 3 p.m. Tuesday, Children’s Department; GPL Grows Nature Club; nature walk; ext. 2118

• 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Teen Zone; Teen TV Time; ext. 2122 or nicole@gadsdenlibrary.org

• 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m Wednesday, Computer Classroom; How to Use a Scanner; limited to 12, reservations required; $5 refundable deposit; free and clear library card required; ext. 2119

• 10 a.m. Wednesday, Children’s Department; Little Movers Baby Story Time; ext. 2118

• 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Teen Zone; Wild Card Wednesday; Chess; ext. 2122 or nicole@gadsdenlibrary.org

• 10 a.m. May 30, Children’s Department; Story Time; “Day at the Beach,” Tom Booth; ext. 2118

HOYT WARSHAM ALABAMA CITY BRANCH

Phone number:

256-549-4688

• 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Beginning Crochet and Knitting

• 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Stitching Time; all kinds of stitching pastimes; beginners welcome

EAST GADSDEN BRANCH

Phone number:

256-549-4691

• Noon Friday, Color and Calm Down for adults; coloring pages, crayons, markers and colored pencils provided

ATTALLA PUBLIC LIBRARY

Phone number:

256-538-9266

• 10 a.m. to noon, second Tuesday of each month, Back to the Future tech tips for seniors

• Noon, third Thursday of each month, Readers and Writers Club, conference room

GLENCOE PUBLIC LIBRARY

Phone number:

256-459-4285

• Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays

• 1 p.m. fourth Thursday each month, Book Club meeting

• The library now has access to Ancestry

HOKES BLUFF (RUFUS FLOYD) PUBLIC LIBRARY

Phone number:

256-492-9846

• 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 30, Jane Mitchell, author of “You Can’t Ride This Train”

• Volunteers willing to lead a book club, help out with programs around the library or start hobby clubs to be hosted in its auditorium are needed. Anyone interested in helping is asked to call and ask for Alexandria Sims. Inquiries also may be emailed to hbcpl@hokesblufflibrary.org.

• The library now has free access to FOLD 3 as well as Ancestry and Heritage Quest. Come and research your ancestry for free.

• The library is looking for volunteers to start a “Yarnies” club. The club would meet at the library once a month or more and work together on crocheting and knitting projects. Call the library and ask for Alexandria Sims for more information.

JERRY B. JONES RESEARCH LIBRARY

Phone number:

256-613-6844

• Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays

Come research local, state and Southeastern history. Includes historical books, vertical files, county record books, genealogical holdings, maps, and several local photographic collections. Library also has access to Ancestry and Newspapers.com. The library also digitizes old photos, slides, and oversize books, posters, or maps. Located in the Elliott Community Center, 2829 W. Meighan Blvd. Email: EtowahHistory@gmail.com

NICHOLS MEMORIAL LIBRARY

Phone number:

256-613-6844

• Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays

The library contains genealogical information and family files from all areas of Alabama, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and other states. The library has a large collection of all Military records and Native American research books. Every Thursday at 9:00 am there is a Discussion Group lead by John McFarland on various subjects. He will begin covering the counties that make up what is now Etowah County. Anyone interested is invited to attend. For additional information email neagslib@comcast.net or call 256-677-3144 or 256-504-4499.

RAINBOW CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY

Phone number:

256-442-8477

• Noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Adult Knitting Group

• 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. second and fourth Mondays each month, Lego Club; ages 4 and up; Legos provided, donations welcome

SARDIS CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY

Phone number:

256-593-5634

• Hours, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays

• 10 a.m. Thursdays, Pre-School Story/Activity Time

SOUTHSIDE PUBLIC LIBRARY

Phone number:

256-442-6217

• Hours, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to noon Friday

• 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. first and third Mondays, Storytime for kids

• 11 a.m. May 31, Book Club; “The Light Over London,” Julia Kelly

WESTSIDE PUBLIC LIBRARY

Phone number:

205-589-6699

• Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays

• 2 p.m. Monday, Pre-School Story Time

• 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. each Friday in June, beginning June 7, summer reading program

