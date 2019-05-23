DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — A 32-year-old man died Wednesday evening after he was ejected from a boat in Alaqua Creek.

According to preliminary reports from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, dispatch was notified about the accident shortly before 8 p.m. Gary Woodham, 65, of DeFuniak Springs, was operating a 21-foot Cobia when the boat took a hard right turn and hit the creek bank.

Benjamin Woodham, 32, of DeFuniak Springs, was ejected from the boat. His body was recovered later by the North Bay Fire Control District dive team, the FWC said.

Austin Woodham, 23, and 31-year-old Dewey Roberts, both from DeFuniak Springs, were also riding in the boat. No other injuries were reported.

Benjamin was taken to the Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing, FWC said.

Walton County Sheriff's Office, Walton County Fire Rescue and the Coast Guard assisted at the scene.