PENSACOLA — BBB Northwest Florida is cautioning consumers about the "One Ring" phone scam's return.

Scammers call consumers numerous times, usually late into the night, where the phone will ring only one or two times, then the call stops.

The BBB stated in a media release that consumers who receive calls from a number that is unknown to them should not call the number back.

While the phone numbers may appear to be from a local number with familiar area codes, they seem to be generating from Sierra Leone, West Africa and Spain with area code 232.

Calling that number back may have the consumer making an international phone call, or calling a local exchange, only to be put on hold and transferred to an international number. All the while, they incur long-distance phone charges.

How to avoid this scam

Don't answer or return any calls from numbers you don't recognize.Before calling unfamiliar numbers, check to see if the area code is international.If you do not make international calls, ask your phone company to block outgoing international calls on your line.Always be cautious, even if a number appears authentic.

If you have received these calls or have been a victim of another scam, please report the number and other information on the BBB Scam Tracker, https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker/nwfl.