DESTIN — A 34-year-old woman was arrested Monday after leaving a child under 6 years old in a car while she was shopping.

According to an arrest report from the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Brittney Foerster was inside a store at the Destin Commons on April 30 when she left the child in a black SUV. The vehicle was in direct sunlight while the temperature was 83 degrees, the report said.

Foerster returned to the car 32 minutes later only after being retrieved by security, the arrest report said.

When a sheriff's deputy arrived, the child was covered in sweat. The deputy then notified medical personnel for a welfare check, the report said.

Foerster was served a warrant Monday for leaving a child under 6 in a car for more than 15 minutes and booked into the Okaloosa County Jail.