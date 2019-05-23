On Saturday, June 1, Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) will hold a series of townhall events for the “Won’t Back Down” Tour in Florida’s First Congressional District. During the events, Congressman Gaetz will provide an update on his work in Washington, D.C., as well as hold an open discussion with constituents on the most pressing issues of the day.

The townhall tour will consist of three events in Navarre, Pensacola, and DeFuniak Springs.

The Santa Rosa County Townhall will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Dewey Destin’s Navarre Restaurant, 8673 Navarre Parkway in Navarre.

The Escambia County Townhall begins at noon at Brew Ha Ha Restaurant, 2435 N 12th Ave. in Pensacola.

The Walton County Townhall begins at 3 p.m. at Anderson Farms, 14475 US-331, DeFuniak Springs.

All are open to public and press, including national and regional news media.